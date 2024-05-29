With both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic keeping mum on their alleged separation, rumours mills are working overtime. New speculations and reports of how things went wrong between the two have been surfacing for the last few days. While Natasa is active on social media and even reacted to brother-in-law Krunal Pandya's post, her silence on the growing Hardik controversy is fuelling the fire.

Natasa's cryptic post

Now, the DJ Wale Babu actress has shared a cryptic post, leaving fans and followers perplexed. Natasa took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of traveling on the Bandra – Worli sea link. She wrote, "Praise God" on the video. This comes barely a few days after she was spotted with Disha Patani's friend Alexander.

On the other hand, Hardik has also not joined the Team India World Cup T20 squad. The Indian cricket team's Vice Captain is expected to join the squad sometime this week. The news of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians was not received well by any. What followed was a lot of criticism, backash and incessant trolling and booing of the star cricketer.

Hardik on replacing Rohit Sharma

Hardik had then reacted to the booing and said that he doesn't pay attention to the things which are not under his control. He had said that he would only be taking forward the legacy that Rohit started. He also said that MI had achieved all its glory under Rohit's leadership and that would remain the same.

"It won't be any different because he will always be there to help me out if I need his help. At the same time, his (Rohit) being the Indian captain helps me because this team has achieved all its glory under his belt. From now on, it will just be me carrying forward what he started. I know he will have his hand on my shoulder all through the season," he had said in an interview.