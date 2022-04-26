Even more than the blue bird itself, if there was one man who found himself amidst all sorts of speculations, it was Elon Musk. After the news broke that Twitter's board had agreed to accept Tesla CEO's offer to buy the company, the micro blogging site has been flooded with reactions more intense than ever before. Reactions in some cases spilled into concrete actions rather than stay restricted to opinions or words.

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter

Despite Musk's assurances to his worst critics to stay on Twitter, some celebs went beyond criticising, they quit. The former 'Good Place' actress Jameela Jamil announced that she's leaving Twitter after the social media platform accepted Musk's $44billion offer.

"Ah he got Twitter," she tweeted along with images of herself with her dog. "I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really any excuse to show pics of Barold." She concluded her post with, "I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry and misogyny. Best of luck."

Many other starlets also deactivated their accounts. As per a few reports, there were more than 200,000 Google searches for "Elon Musk Twitter" on Monday. Many of them not so favourable.

"Remember that time @elonmusk told United Nations that if they could prove they could end world hunger with $6billion that he would donate it, so they gave him a detailed breakdown and he did not donate the money but then bought Twitter for $45 billion so he could add an edit button," opined a user. Some, though, batted for the change and in Musk's pioneering abilities.

Will Donald Trump get back?

Soon after, speculations also started whether Donald Trump will return to the platform. "Which banned account do you want to be restored most once @ElonMusk takes control," questioned a user. Reacting to reports, Trump has said no to the platform for the time being.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth. I hope Elon makes improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH," he was quoted as saying in a Fox News report late on Monday.

Questions galore for Musk

Meanwhile, the reactions on Twitter, which will now be a privately owned company, haven't stopped pouring. As for the debate, that's only begun. Musk caught hold of Twitter for $44 billion, as the company's board decided to give in to his takeover bid with his, "best and final" offer.

Once the legalities of the transaction are taken care of, Twitter will be a privately owned company. However, his dreams of owning Twitter have come at a price of more than $44 billion.

American actor-filmmaker also Rob Reiner posted, "Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try overthrow the US government to return and continue his Criminal activity?" Actor and filmmaker Simu Liu threw a shade at Musk and wrote, "Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?" Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brother's tweeted, "Will we now get the edit tweet options?"

Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie... — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 25, 2022

On Musk buying Twitter -- He insists he is pro-free speech, and yet says he will comply with local laws. You cannot have both.



The biggest threat to free speech on this platform is from right-wing governments who censor. Either you confront them, or you control speech for them. — Dr. Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) April 26, 2022

Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2022

How long before Hollywood makes a movie about Elon Musk buying Twitter where they depict him as an evil racist misogynist capitalist jerk? — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 25, 2022