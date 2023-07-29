Sushmita Sen has time and again proved her acting mettle over the years, known for her impeccable craft she has often been part of bold subjects. The actor after making her mark in Bollywood and making the entire world proud by winning the Miss Universe title ways back in the 90s is now all set to showcase a role one could have never gained to see her in.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen transforms into Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series Taali. The teaser unveiled today gives us a sneak peek at the courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph.

Sushmita Sen aces in every frame be it her body language, the eye contact and the way she carries herself. In fact, her diction and dialogue delivery will surely move you. Her finesse performance will move you into tears as well as give you goosebumps.

Sushmita Sen took to her social media handles and share the teaser of 'Taali'.

Netizens were blown over by her screen presence and flocked to social media and heaped praise on her performance. However, a section of netizens were also of the view that a trans actor would have been best suited for the role, nevertheless, Sushmita has seized the screen and how!

Take a look at the reactions

A user wrote, "Was there no trans actor who could've played this role? Nothing against Sushmita Sen as an actress or a person, but that's just another opportunity taken away from the trans community and given to yet another cis person."

Another mentioned, "Goosebumps... I know Susmita Sen will do it best and it will be a superb one as well ... I expected a trans actor to be choosen as a lead at least for this role ... again nothing against Susmita Sen."

The third mentioned, "Perfectly performed, don't know & no doubt if some other actor/actress would have done the justice to the character.. deeep in the character, deep in my heart... Perfectly balanced."

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and, Taali will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant's relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India. The series will premiere on 15th August onwards on JioCinema.