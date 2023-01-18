Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is in news for her wedding with Adil Durrani. The outspoken actress who never mines the words went all out on her social media handles and also spoke to the media about her marriage fiasco. Just after finishing her Bigg Boss Marathi tenure which she chose to walk away with 9 lacks money briefcase, the actress has been grabbing headlines, stating she tied the knot with boyfriend Adil back in May 2022.

As per a viral picture of the Nikaah nama, Rakhi has reportedly changed her name to Fatima.

However, it was in January this year that the wedding became public. In fact, Rakhi further claimed that Adil wasn't accepting her marriage, after which Adil came out in open and accepted her, sharing it was his family who wasn't accepting her earlier. As per Rakhi's social media handles, the actress has changed her name to Fatima. She has also shared a video of her Nikaah ceremony with Adil.

Amidst all this, reports are abuzz that Rakhi is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first child. However, it is now being said that the actress has suffered from a miscarriage.

Did Rakhi Sawant suffer from a miscarriage?

Taking to his Instagram paparazzo Viral Bhayani revealed that he had a conversation with the actress where she confided that she was pregnant and even made the revelation on Bigg Boss Marathi. However, everyone thought of it to be a joke. The paparazzi has now deleted the post

The caption read, "#Rakhisawant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless, she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom's health issue and personal life, issues come with this bad news. "Yesh bhai I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi told me over the phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage (sic)."

ANI asked the actress whether she was pregnant, and Rakhi refused to reveal anything and said, "No comment."

Meanwhile, denied the reports saying she is not pregnant.

Adil accepts taking nuptial vows with Rakhi Sawant

Adil Durrani shared a happy picture from his wedding day on January 16 and accepted Rakhi as his wife. Specifying his reasons behind keeping silent about his wedding and wrote, "So here's an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you, Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things, so I had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi) (sic)."

While talking to the paparazzi, Rakhi said, "Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely, he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)."

In the same video, as quoted by Hindustan Times, Adil also shared some details about his conversation with the superstar and said, "He is very nice, he is humble. He told me a few things. I told okay. Aesa kuch nahi hai (There's nothing like that)." To this, Rakhi added, "Mera bhai Salman ne mera ghar basa diya (My brother Salman helped me settle down)."