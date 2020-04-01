On April 1, 2016, Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee had killed herself by hanging herself from the ceiling in her Oshiwara apartment. No suicide note was found but her parents and friends had accused her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh of of abetting the actress' suicide.

And while Pratyusha's parents have been fighting the case to bring justice to her deceased daughter, an audio recording was recently leaked from Pratyusha's phone wherein she had spoken about being forced into prostitution.

"I f*** so hard. In my life, I f*** so hard for everything. I didn't come here to sell myself, I came here to act. Where are you putting me today? Rahul you have no idea how bad I am feeling right now," Pratyusha Banerjee was heard talking to Rahul on phone. The recording has been transcribed by Spotboye who claim to be in possession with the sensational audio tape.

The entertainment portal also got in touch with Pratyusha's mother to know about what she feels about the leaked audio tape.

When Pratyusha's mother Soma Banerjee was asked how did the conversation of Pratyusha and Rahul was leaked, she told the website, "It has leaked out from Pratyusha's phone. Rahul must have installed a 'Recording Software' in her phone and all her calls were getting recorded. I don't think that Pratyusha was aware of this. And by the way after we left Mumbai for Jamshedpur, Rahul had even blocked my husband and my number as well."

She further added, "He blames us for extorting money from Pratyusha. Which parent extorts money from his/her daughter? If aged parents ask their kids for some money, should that be termed 'extortion'? In fact, it was he who fleeced her off her money, mind you the amount was to the tune of Rs 70-80 lakh."

Rahul spoiled Pratyusha's equation with her father

At one point of time, Pratyusha was even heard abusing her father in the audio recording. "Do parents don't get furious when children do something wrong? Don't they use expletives at times? So, Pratyusha may have been upset about her father trying to correct her," Soma explained.

Soma also said that Rahul somehow convinced Pratyusha to get into a live-in relationship and all their efforts to stop her went in vain.

"He (Pratyusha's father) was dead against her live-in relationship with Rahul. She stayed in a PG accommodation right from the time she came to Mumbai, and then we came down to stay with her. Sometime later, Rahul usko behla phusla ke le gaya live-in relationship mein. All our pleas to her fell on deaf ears thereafter," Soma said.

Accusing Rahul of spoiling Pratyusha's equation with her father, Soma said, "Totally. Ask any friend of Pratyusha what we meant to her before she got involved with Rahul. This man called Rahul entered my daughter's life to only ruin her. If he was really committed to her, would he have been celebrating his birthday and doing photo-shoots with girls so soon after her premature death?"

International Business Times couldn't verify the report independently.