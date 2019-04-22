The death of Rohit Tiwari, the son of former UP Chief Minister ND Tiwari last week, has emerged as a murder case with his wife Apurva, a Supreme Court lawyer, being probed as the prime accused. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered a case of murder after the post-mortem report revealed that Rohit had died due to strangulation.

The police have subsequently arrested Apurva and two of her domestic helps. Rohit's mother Ujjwala had earlier revealed that he was depressed for a long time.

She claimed that Apurva was on the verge of divorcing Rohit over a property dispute and there were regular fights between the couple. Ujjwala also said that Apurva's parents may also have conspired the murder since they wanted to grab the property.

"Apoorva's family wanted to take control of the properties of my sons -- Siddharth and Rohit -- because this house is nearer to the Supreme Court where Apoorva was practising law," she added.

Murky details of affairs, property dispute angle emerge

There were also reports of Rohit having an extra-marital affair with one of his relative's wife which upset Apurva. However, Ujjwala denied the rumours and said that both her sons - Rohit and Siddharth - were in favour of parting with their property. But this decision, according to Ujjawala, didn't go down well with Apurva who fought with her husband over the matter.

They had married in 2018 after a year-long courtship. Rohit and Apurva had met through a matrimonial website in 2017 and even though Rohit didn't want to marry her, they eventually agreed on tying the knot.

Rohit Tiwari had come to the limelight over a long drawn paternity battle with Congress leader and former UP Chief Minister ND Tiwari who had refused to acknowledge him as his biological son. It was after a tumultuous legal battle of six years that ND Tiwari eventually agreed to share his DNA samples with the court and had to accept Rohit as his own son.

There were also reports of Rohit joining BJP although he kept a safe distance from politics till his death.