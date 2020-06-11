Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is miffed with reports that claimed she was living-in with an older man for six years before tying the knot with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Refuting the said report, Monalisa challenged a particular publication to bring forth the man they claimed was in a live-in relationship with her. She also raised concerns that such reports may jeopardise her current relationship with her husband.

"I am very upset since the time I've seen this news report. I mean how can they write something like this without even asking or speaking to me. Vikrant saw this report first and he showed it to me. We started laughing over it, but now I am unable to remove it from my mind as my fans will start believing it. I am lucky I have a partner like Vikrant who is understanding but what if a couple who doesn't have that maturity between them, then such news can spoil their relationship," Monalisa told TOI in an interview.

She continued, "On what basis have they written that I was in a live-up with this person Madan and that too for six long years. Everyone knows, including my parents, that I met Vikrant in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and since then we started dating each other. Touch wood We have been together since then and our relationship has lasted for so long. I really want to meet this person Madan, I challenge the publication to bring this person in front of me."

Pictures with old man had gone viral

In the past, several pictures of Monalisa posing with an older man named Madan had surfaced on the internet. Soon reports made the rounds of social media claiming that she was married to him. However, Monalisa had denied the reports back then.

She had also revealed that the particular news article had become stressful for her but luckily her husband Vikrant was there by her side to keep her calm. She also revealed that it was her husband who read the news first and showed it to her and they both had a good laugh over it.

In the past, Monalisa had participated in a dance reality show. She often takes to her social media account to share her dance videos. Monalisa features in the TV show Nazar and was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 10.