Bigg Boss is one such platform that never fails to give fame to its contestants. Over the years, many celebs have come to this house, who has managed to gain popularity amid the show and projects, once the show was completed.

One of the popular faces of Bhojpuri film industry Antara Biswas, who goes by the stage name Monalisa, participated in the tenth season of Bigg Boss. She gained popularity with her stint at the show and went on to participate in Nach Baliye 8 with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

After her bold avatar on Bigg Boss 10, new projects started to pour in which includes, Comedy Dangal, and various TV serials. Her role as Mohana the 'Daayan' in the Indian soap opera Nazar, made her the household name in India.

As the world has been affected due to deadly coronavirus, the shooting of many shows has gone off the air. Monalisa, who is quarantined in her house amid the lockdown, recently talked about her future plans and ideal roles in an interview with Spotboye.

'People approach me because of my work'

While talking to the online news portal, Monalisa revealed that she likes to go with the flow when it comes to the future and believes that her hard work pays off. She said, "I never plan my journey, honestly. When Mohana was offered to me, it was supposed to be a very small role but seeing the response makers made me part of not just season 1 but 2 as well. So, I feel people who have seen my work will definitely approach me and I will also like to do a comeback soon."

"It may be on TV or on digital. While I was doing Nazar, I was offered a lot of work on digital space. At that time, I said No to 3-4 people as my schedule wasn't allowing me to take up anything new. So now when I have time in hand, I will definitely do web series as that's something which is in demand," she added.

'I am not open to nudity'

Monalisa is known for her bold attitude and famous as a sexy villain of Indian serials but still, she doesn't feel comfortable when it comes to intimate scenes and on-screen nudity. On being asked, if she will be okay to do bold scenes, Monalisa said, "I am not open to nudity, frankly. I know there are many actresses who have attempted such scenes and I also agree that if such scenes are shot aesthetically, it doesn't look vulgar on screen but I have my inhibitions."

Monalisa revealed that if any such roles would be offered to her, she will try and negotiate with the makers. "When something of this sort will get offered to me, I will discuss with the makers and try to find a way out. I know the medium mostly caters to youth and hence such scenes often become the demand of the script," said the BB 10 fame Monalisa.

Nazar star Monalisa has been spending her quarantine time with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple has been spotted sharing adorable TikTok videos on the social media platforms.

Apart from that, Mona has been keeping herself, by indulging in regular workout sessions.