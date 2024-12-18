'Was expected, never deserved': Laapataa Ladies out of Oscar race; Fans furious at FFI for ignoring 'All We Imagine As Light'

Kiran Rao's debut directorial, Laapataa Ladies, was India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. However, the film, unanimously selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI), failed to make it to the shortlist announced on December 17. This stirred controversy, with many arguing that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was a more deserving choice.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed its list of 15 shortlisted films for the category, and Laapataa Ladies was notably absent. This decision sparked outrage on social media, with users criticizing the selection committee for repeatedly choosing the "wrong" films to represent India at the Oscars.

India's Oscar dream crashes as Laapataa Ladies out of race; Hansal Mehta, Ricky Kej express disappointment

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej were among the first to express their disappointment. Kej shared his frustration on social media, describing Laapataa Ladies as a well-made and entertaining movie but the wrong choice for the category. He argued that India should prioritize "great artistic cinema," regardless of budget or star power, instead of staying confined to mainstream Bollywood.

Hansal Mehta also criticized the FFI, sarcastically praising their "impeccable" record of selections. Many netizens echoed similar sentiments, with some alleging that better films released during the year were overlooked. Others demanded a complete overhaul of the selection process.

The FFI faced particular backlash for not selecting All We Imagine As Light, with some labelling it "not Indian enough."

Another user added, "Guess what is Missing or Laapata from the Oscars shortlist. Future lesson for that confederacy of dunces of Film Federation of India committee - An Oscar campaign for your beloved desi film can't start in October. All We Imagine As Light had a direct path to an Oscar nod."

Another added, "A shattering humiliation for India. A calamitous defeat for the Film Federation that could be seen coming from afar. If the only measure of success is to make choices that make you competitive, they have utterly & entirely failed. FFI needs an overhaul & people need to be fired."

One user pointed out that while the United Kingdom's entry, Santosh, made it to the shortlist, India's Laapataa Ladies was excluded.

The shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category includes notable entries such as Brazil's I'm Still Here, Denmark's The Girl with the Needle, and the United Kingdom's Santosh.

Over the last few months, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have campaigned extensively for the film in the United States. Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. However, its exclusion from the Oscars race has reignited debates about India's approach to international film representation.