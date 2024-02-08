Bollywood actor Imran Khan wowed us with his acting prowess in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Luck, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

He ruled the'soft boy era' and normalized boy-girl friendship when actors were flaunting their chiselled bodies, six-pack abs, and perfect jawline. Imran Khan was real, raw, and wooed girls with his contagious smile. And it has been over a decade since Imran Khan gave up his acting career. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for him to make a comeback.

Imran Khan's 'Katti Batti' tanked at the box office in 2015, post which he quit acting. He wasn't even seen in public for a very long time.

However, in 2023, one comment by his fan made him rethink, and he decided to make a comeback. Since then, fans have been waiting for an official announcement of his big comeback.

A visual delight for Imran Khan's fans

Imran Khan is back with a bang. He is now spotted at events. The actor looked as happy and handsome as ever on the cover page of Vogue India for their February issue. Vogue India shared a series of photos from Imran Khan's latest photoshoot that left fans in awe.

He wore a classy blue-hued tuxedo with black pants and a crisp white shirt underneath. Imran was also seen flaunting a huge red bow.

He gave a lengthy interview to Vogue and revealed that he moved out of his plush Pali Hill bungalow to currently living in an apartment in Bandra, he sold his Ferrari for his simple life. Imran is living a simple and ordinary life. He repeated his 10-year-old suit for his niece Ira Khan's wedding.

His kitchen has three plates, three forks, two coffee mugs and one frying pan. His emails and phone calls remain unanswered.

Imran said, "I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn't have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn't my career because I wasn't excited by it enough to want to work hard for it. I had recently become a father and thought, 'This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.' I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter."

Imran's last release was Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. Speaking about the same, he said, "When Katti Batti flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backwards. What had been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that had brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes had they been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I wanted was for the films I was in to be successful."

Imran Khan on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

"Jaane Tu was the story of so many people. But for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don't know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters."