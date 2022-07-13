Ram Pothineni and Aadhi Pinisetty's Warrior will hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, July 14. It is written and directed by Tamil filmmaker N Lingusamy.

The movie has Krithi Shetty in the female lead. Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Ani, Brahmaji, Master Raghavan and others in the cast. It has Devi Sri Prasad's music and Sujith Vaassudev's cinematography.

The Warrior Pre Release Business

The Telugu movie has made a pre-release business of Rs 32.9 crore from the Andhra and Telangana states. From the sale of Nizam theatrical rights, it has earned Rs 11.7 crore. The rights of Ceded have fetched Rs 6 crore.

The theatrical rights of Tamil Nadu have been sold for Rs 3.6 crore while the Karnataka rights have fetched Rs 2.5 crore for the makers. The rights of rest of the country have earned Rs 1 crore.

The domestic theatrical rights have earned Rs 40 crore.

From the sale of the overseas distribution rights, the makers have collected Rs 2 crore. The worldwide theatrical rights have earned Rs 42 crore.

As per the trade reports, the Ram-starrer has to collect around Rs 80-90 crore at the worldwide box office in order to earn the 'hit' status and anything above Rs 120 crore will be considered as a blockbuster.

"From the surface, every story looks just like a hero versus a villain. But each story will have a soul. In Warriorr, why the protagonist wants to become a police officer and what he does after achieving his goal form the main crux of the story. I liked that emotional core. Director Lingusamy wrote the story inspired by the lives of real police officers," Ram told The Indian Express while talking about the film.