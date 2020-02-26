One of the world's richest man and the most successful investor Warren Buffett has finally upgraded from his Samsung flip-phone. Call him old-school, but flip phones were certainly cool back in the day and it looks like the trend is coming back from the dead. While Samsung and Motorola have launched modern-day flip phones with foldable screens, Buffet thought its best to go with a candy bar-style phone.

The 89-year-old billionaire, who made his fortune through successful investments, switched to an iPhone. But he didn't go with the premium iPhone 11 Pro or the 11 Pro Max, but chose the humble iPhone 11.

"My flip phone has permanently gone… I have got a new smartphone," Buffett told CNBC in a recent interview.

Warren Buffett's switch from $20 flip phone to iPhone 11

Buffett's modest choice for years has been a $20 Samsung SCH-U320 flip phone, which he had been using till 2019. When the world has predominantly shifted to the idea of owning a smartphone as a norm, Buffett remained resilient to the shift.

Buffett's needs were met with his feature phone, which is why he didn't upgrade sooner. Now that the classic flip phone is gone, Buffett will now be seen using an iPhone (or less of it).

In the interview, Buffett said that he'd use the iPhone 11 mostly for calls and won't likely explore the other features.

"You're looking at an 89-year-old guy who's barely beginning to get with it," Buffett said. "I use it as a phone."

But going with an iPhone was a natural move for CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, which owns 5.6 per cent of Apple. And for someone who probably won't use any of the features, it makes sense to go with an iPhone 11 rather than an iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. And as we had said in our review, "you cannot go wrong with an iPhone 11."