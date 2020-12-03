The worst fear of Anthony Fauci is coming to reality in the United States, as the coronavirus pandemic has stirred deadly havoc in the country with no end in near sight.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the US set a new record on Wednesday, and health officials in the country are trying to figure out the most effective way to handle the surging number of patients.

Rising deaths in US create panic

According to the data provided by the Johns Hopkins University, 2,670 deaths were reported in the US on Wednesday. As panic looms up, Dr Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the next three months could be the most difficult time in the public health history of the United States.

"The reality is, December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that's going to be put on our health care system," said Redfield.

It should be noted that the United States has averaged 1,61,448 new cases over the last week, and this figure is nearly 2.5 times the summer peak in July. Shockingly, the country's daily average of death in the last week is 1,531, much more than the nation's summer high of around 1130.

Dire warning to India

Over the past few weeks, the coronavirus positive cases in India have declined drastically. In September, the country had regularly witnessed more than 80,000 cases in a day. But post-October, the number of COVID-19 positive cases started declining, and on December 02, the country has only 33,000 new cases.

However, the experience of the United States should act as a warning sign for India, especially during these times of Panchayat election where people are likely to gather for campaigns.