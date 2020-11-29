Even though the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged countries like the United States and Italy, South Korea was one of those nations that successfully contained the spread of the virus in the initial days. However, the latest statistics suggest that a probable third wave of the virus has hit the nation with a drastic surge in positive cases.

Coronavirus cases increasing drastically

On Sunday, authorities reported 450 fresh cases in South Korea, after more than 500 cases were recorded for three days in a row. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, infections in this supposed third wave are spreading at a faster rate when compared to the last nine months.

Local media outlets report that new coronavirus clusters are now formed in several military facilities, a sauna, a high school, and churches.

New restrictions imposed

As the coronavirus positive cases have started increasing dramatically, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun revealed that new restrictions will be imposed in the country to contain the virus immediately. After meeting top health officials, Chung Sye-kyun informed the press that restrictions would be tightened on gatherings and activities seen as prone to virus transmission. The Prime Minister also added that restrictions will be very strict in the capital city Seoul and other surrounding urban areas.

"Year-end events and parties hosted by hotels, party rooms, guest houses, and other accommodation facilities will be banned outright. Our assessment is that we need the third crisis support fund ... The government will come up with a conclusion on this after discussing with both the ruling and opposition parties," said Sye-kyun.

According to the latest updates, the coronavirus pandemic that apparently originated in Wuhan, China has already claimed the lives of 1,460,393 people worldwide, and the number of positive cases has crossed 62 million. In the United States alone, there are more than 13 million positive cases, and the death toll has crossed 2,72,000.