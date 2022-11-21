The Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east region is showing increased activity, and an eruption could happen at any time, according to a Reuters report.

It should be noted that the Shivelunch volcano is the most active volcano in Russia, and is one of the largest in the region.

"A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process," said the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team.

The Response Team also warned that a potential eruption could send plumes of ashes into the atmosphere as high as 10 to 15 kilometers.

They also added that such an eruption could disrupt air traffic within the region.

Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes in Kamchatka with its summit reaching 3,283m (10,771ft). Widely touted to be a very active volcano, experts say that over 60 large eruptions have occurred from the volcano in the past 10,000 years.

According to NASA, the volcano's last most powerful eruption took place in 2007.

"The Shiveluch Volcano in Kamchatka (remember your Risk boards, kids) is apparently brewing for an eruption. Scientists are advising people to stay at least 10 miles away," tweeted Kevin Rothrock, a top journalist and the managing editor of Meduza, a Russian - English-language independent news website.