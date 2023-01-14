A day after giving warnings of avalanches in ten districts, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday issued an avalanche warning with a high danger level for the Kupwara district.

The avalanche is likely to occur above 2000 metres in the Kupwara district in the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said in the official statement.

The official further said that an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours.

People asked to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas

After issuing warnings of avalanches in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the SDMA authorities asked people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas.

Meanwhile, an avalanche hit a village in Jurniyal village Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, however, no damage has been reported

Another low-intensity avalanche has hit the Sarbal area where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) was having a workshop.

2 Avalanches simultaneously hit Sarbal colony in Sonamarg at 5:30 p.m.

Damage to a workshop has been reported. Rescue operation is on. It is unclear as of now whether anyone was injured in the incident.



As reported by company officials everyone is safe. No loss of life or property is reported. Police and SDRF are monitoring the situation.

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway restored

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban district, Mussarat Islam, has been closely monitoring the ongoing snow and slide clearance operations in the district. Most major and other link roads have been restored, with work still in progress on the remaining roads closed due to snowfall and landslides, he has informed.

In addition to the road clearance efforts, he has also ordered senior officers from various departments, including Jal Shakti and JPDCL, to restore water and power supplies in the majority of the areas affected by the heavy snowfall.

To ensure the convenience of local residents, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered all senior officers to ensure regular Essential Services and supplies are provided.

According to information provided by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, traffic movement on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway has also been restored and drivers and commuters are advised to travel with caution.