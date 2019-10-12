After setting the box office on fire with War, Hrithik Roshan is reportedly going to be seen for the first time with Anushka Sharma in Farah Khan's upcoming movie.

It has been reported that Hrithik and Anushka have been roped in for Farah's one of next films. The report also stated that the director also wants Deepika Padukone on board, but she is not yet confirmed.

"Yes, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been locked for the film, and the project will be going on floors in the first quarter of 2020. As for its release, Farah Khan is looking to release the film in early 2021," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

The report further added that Farah will make the untitled movie in collaboration with Rohit Shetty. However, there are not many details about the film yet. Farah has been away from directing films for quite some time now, and looks like she is gearing up to make a directorial comeback with a big movie.

Apart from this untitled movie, Farah is also rumoured to be making remake of Satte Pe Satta. Although she did not make any announcement, buzz is strong that she is already working on the casting.

While Anushka has been away from the big screen since sometime, Hrithik's recent release Wat, which also features Tiger Shroff, made huge impact at the box office. The film not only became the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, it also broke several other box office records, and is still running strong at the theatres.