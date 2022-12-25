Three days after busting a module of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) by arresting five terrorists from Kupwara district, security forces recovered war-like stores of arms and ammunition in Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"The war-like stores seized included eight AKS 74 rifles with 24 magazines, 560 live rifle rounds, 12 Chinese pistols with 24 magazines, 224 live pistols rounds, 14 Pakistan and Chinese grenades along with 81 balloons with Pakistan flag were recovered," reports said.

"Based on the intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies over two weeks about infiltration attempts and dumping of war likes stores by terrorists in general area Hathlanga of Rampur sector, multiple ambushes and search operations along the Line of Control (LoC) were conducted since fortnight", Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.

"A joint search operation along with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the general area of Hathlanga Nala of Rustam Battalion, Rampur Brigade which lasted for about eight hours and concluded with the recovery of arms, ammunition and other war likes stores along the Line of Control", he said.

The successful conduct of the operation depicts excellent synergy amongst security forces and various intelligence agencies working in the union territory of J&K.

HM terror module busted in north Kashmir

On Thursday, security forces busted a module of the pro-Pakistan terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) by arresting five terrorists from north Kashmir's border district of Kupwara. A search was launched in the Kralpura area after getting information that an HM module was active to execute terror attacks in north Kashmir.

Three terrorists namely Rouf Malik, Altaf Ahmad, and Riyaz Ahmad Lone of Kralpora were arrested by the police.

During questioning, the trio disclosed about two hideouts constructed for terrorists of the HM outfit on the instructions of a Pakistan-based terrorist handler Farooq Ahmad Pir alias Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa Kupwara presently based in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) where some arms and ammunition were concealed.

Op Hathlanga, #Baramulla.



Jt Op was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice yesterday. The team recovered a huge cache of arms & ammunition including 8xAK Rifles, 12x Chinese pistols & other war-like stores close to LoC in Rampur Sector, #Baramulla.#Kashmir @adgpi pic.twitter.com/4xrN0rEu5u — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) December 25, 2022

Both the two hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of three terrorists. One AK rifle, two AK magazines, 119 AK ammunition, one Pistol, one pistol magazine, six hand grenades, one IED, two Detonators, two wire bundles, and one water tank of approximately 100 liters capacity have been recovered from the hideouts.