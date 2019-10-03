Soon after the glory of Super 30 was celebrated by Hrithik Roshan, here is another thing for him to celebrate.

His recent release, War has marked a record opening by collecting Rs 51.60 crore (Hindi version) on day one, which is massive and the biggest any Hindi film has ever collected so far.

Hrithik has created history with this opening but this is not something new for the superstar. He has done it before and multiple times.

Hrithik Roshan's 2014 action flick, Bang Bang collected the biggest double-digit number ever on its first day. Before that, the actor had created history with his film Krrish 3 in 2013, which collected a never heard before number on its opening day.

Likewise, Hrithik changed the game when his film Agneepath released in 2012 with a record opening for its time. The first time that it happened with the actor, the saga of breaking records at the box office with the opening number of films, was with his 2006 film release Dhoom 2.

Hrithik and Tiger starrer War has received rave reviews from the audience and critics. The unanimous reaction is that Hrithik looks flawless; Hrithik and Tiger's action sequences are jaw-dropping. It seems that the audience just can't get their eyes off Hrithik in each and every frame of the film.

Hrithik has yet again proved his merit as an actor by delivering a power-packed performance in War. The actor has even got a thumbs up for his transformation which he had undergone in just two months from Anand Kumar of Super 30 to Kabir of WAR.