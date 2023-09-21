Intensifying the war against the drug mafia in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Bandipora Police took the lead in attaching properties of those involved in narco-terrorism.

Not only did cops have attached immovable properties of narco-terrorists the bank accounts of some drug lords were also frozen by the Bandipora Police.

"We will make Bandipora district free from the menace of drugs as the war against this menace has been intensified", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Lakshay Sharma told International Bussiness Times.

"Bandipora is the first district in the Union Territory of J&K where moveable and immoveable properties of drug mafia were attached", the SSP said and asserted that with the support of the civil society, this district will be free from this menace very soon.

While sharing details of action taken against the drug mafia, the SSP said that as many as 64 cases were registered and 80 persons were arrested during the year 2023.

"10 persons have been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT) in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,", the SSP said while sharing the data. reveals.

On September 11, property worth Rs 1,70807 belonging to a drug smuggler namely Aamir Rashid Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Shilwat Sumbal was attached. The property was attached under section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act by the Competent Authority and Admin, SAFEM (New Delhi). All these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs.

Similarly, on September 10, property worth 56 Lakh and 60 thousand belonging to two notorious drug smugglers namely Khursheed Ahmad Waza son of Ghulam Ahmad Waza, and his wife Posha Begum wife of Khursheed Ahmad Waza resident of Ward number five of Bandipora was frozen. All these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs. The duo are presently booked under PIT NDPS and lodged at KotBalwal Jammu and Central Jail Srinagar.

Two bank accounts having savings of Rs 23,174 belonging to a drug smuggler namely Irshad Ahmad son of Habibullah Wani resident of Bangar Mohalla Hajin were frozen on September 6.

Earlier on September 4 this year eight saving bank accounts to the tune of Rs 176,899 belonging to three notorious drug smugglers namely Mohmad Ayub Dar resident of Ganastan Sumbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather resident of Ajas, and Irshad Ahmad Wani resident of Hajin were frozen.

Bandipora Police has frozen 2 bank accounts having savings of Rs 3,97,603 & one Auto load carrier with market value of Rs 3,18,000 belonging to a notorious drug smuggler Irshad Ahmad S/o Ab.Samad Khan R/o Asham Hajin under NDPS Act.

As of now 18 accounts having a total of Rs 23.97 lakh, have been frozen to disrupt the illicit financial networks fueling the drug trade.

4.6 percent population is affected by drug-related issues

During the meeting of the state-level committee of the narco coordination centre held last year it was informed that as per a consumption survey, Jammu and Kashmir has 6 lakh people affected by drug-related issues which is approximately 4.6% population of the Union territory of which 90% users are from 17-33 age group.

It was informed that Jammu and Kashmir is situated in close vicinity to the Golden Crescent which produces 80 percent of the world's opium and is considered the prime source of the illicit drug trade.

The meeting outlined broad project contours for tackling the drug menace in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Drug menace in terms of usage and addiction has significantly gone up in Jammu and Kashmir during recent years.