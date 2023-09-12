A soldier lost his life in the line of duty and three uniformed men, including one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir, were injured in the ongoing fierce encounter in the Narla village of the border district of Rajouri.

One terrorist was also eliminated in the gunbattle and two others have reportedly been trapped in the encounter which is going on till the filing of this report.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh informed that gunbattle started between the terrorists and security forces in the border district Rajouri.

"One terrorist was killed. One army jawan was martyred, and three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in the Narla area of Rajouri district", the ADGP said.

Initial reports said that the encounter started when terrorists hiding in the forest area opened fire on a patrol party of security forces in the remote Narla village of Rajouri district.

Soldiers of the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police are on the encounter site to track down the terrorists involved in attacking the patrol party of the security forces.

Additional forces rushed to neutralize trapped terrorists

Reports said that the reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralize the terrorists trapped in the gunbattle. Teams of the SoG of J&K Police reached the encounter site to assist the forces already engaged.

As per reports, security forces launched a search operation after getting information about the presence of some terrorists in the Narla village in Rajouri district on late Monday evening.

This morning terrorists attacked a patrol party of the security forces in the same area.

Army dog sacrificed life to save its handler during encounter

Army dog namely "Kent" laid down her own life in the best traditions of the Indian Army and saved its handler while battling with terrorists in Rajouri on Tuesday.

"Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down its own life in the best traditions of the Indian Army," a defence ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

"Indian Army dog Kent, a six-year-old female labrador of the 21 Army Dog Unit laid down her life while shielding its handler during the operation in J&K. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire", said PRO Defence Jammu.