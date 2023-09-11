Security forces on Monday foiled a major terror attack with the timely detection of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the terrorists on the highly sensitive Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

Reports said that security forces defused an IED along the national highway in Baramulla district on Monday morning.

"IED recovered near Pattan. ChinarWarriors and Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major terror incident today by recovering and in-situ destroying an IED near Pioneer College, Hanjiwera Bala, in Baramulla district", Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.

Initial reports said that the security forces' Road Opening Party (RoP), during its routine checking of the national highway, detected one suspicious object in the Hanjivera area of Pattan on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

Before allowing cavalcades of security forces to move on this highly sensitive highway, advance parties of RoPs petrol the track to ensure the safety and security of the vehicles.

"Wasting no time, forces immediately called a Bomb Disposal Squad to inspect the object that was found to be an IED. It was later blasted in a controlled explosion without causing any damage," reports said.

Traffic remained suspended for hours together

Vehicular movement on the ever-busy Srinagar-Baramulla national highway remained suspended for hours after the recovery of the IED.

Hundreds of vehicles of Army, central armed police forces VVIPs) use this highly sensitive highway every day. The traffic on the highway was later restored after defusion of the IED.

Although security forces have started the investigation, it is believed that an IED was planted to target the cavalcade of security forces on the highway.