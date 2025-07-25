And the wait is over. The much-anticipated trailer of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and more, has finally dropped. With adrenaline-pumping action, larger-than-life drama, and high stakes, the trailer promises to sweep fans off their feet.

Picking up from where War (2019) left off, War 2 sees Hrithik Roshan return as Kabir Dhaliwal — now a rogue agent operating outside the system. Enter Jr NTR, who plays the fierce spy Vikram, tasked with hunting Kabir down.

There's action, drama, fiery face-offs, steamy lip-locks, and Kiara turning up the heat in swimwear, flaunting her hourglass figure. From international espionage to a gripping clash of ideologies.

The plot

Kiara Advani plays Kavya, with Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor also playing key roles. The film marks the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, following hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Hrithik channels intense patriotism with lines like, "India First" and "Death Before Dishonour."

Jr NTR matches that energy with a powerful dialogue: "I'll wipe off every line that divides good and bad, right and wrong, sin and virtue."

Their face-off will leave you wanting more.

A brief but impactful scene shows Ashutosh Rana, Kabir's former handler, spitting on him in disgust before declaring: "He is a soldier. You are a soldier. And this is War!"

And then comes the unmissable cameo of Tiger Shroff.

The trailer also teases Hrithik and Kiara's sizzling chemistry, which shows their blooming romance to an unexpected smooch that adds an emotional layer to the action.

But Kiara doesn't just stay in the glam zone; she packs a punch too, with some thrilling action sequences that fans will love.

Surprised Good Trailer ? #War2



A war between two warriors ??

Junior Dominated HRX ✅



Vikram is Hunting Kabir, this might be the reason he accepted this Script pic.twitter.com/CgVpAWkYTL — RTR (@naaccountnaistm) July 25, 2025

There is a special cameo of Tiger Shroff as well.

In the trailer, Tiger Shroff, who was seen in a double role in War (2019) as Captain Khalid, Kabir's loyal protégé, and the antagonist Saurabh, who impersonated him after Khalid's death. A scene shows Hrithik gazing at Tiger's photo as he says, "I'll make a sacrifice no one will witness. I'll pay its price either with my life or with my soul."

Netizens had mixed reactions to War 2.

A user wrote, "Hrithik and NTR both are looking dashing."

"Hrithik Aura is Unmatchable," posed one user.

"To those who cried after watching Saiyaara, this is a real movie."

While many said that there was no need for Kiara and Hrithik's kiss.

Meanwhile, War 2 will release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 14.

Watch the trailer below: