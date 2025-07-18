'No photos, Only blessings': Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra request for privacy after daughter's birth

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. Kiara gave birth via normal delivery, and since then, family members have been visiting the hospital to catch a glimpse of the newborn.

Newly minted parents request for no-photo policy for their newborn daughter

Kiara is expected to be discharged in a few days, and the family is preparing to welcome the baby home. On Thursday, Sidharth and Kiara sent sweets to the paparazzi with a special message on the box, "Our baby girl is here! Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment. No pictures, please, only blessings."

In addition to this privacy request, the couple issued a joint statement urging everyone not to photograph their daughter in the coming months.

"We are so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full," the statement read. "As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private."

Sidharth and Kiara emphasised that they will be following a no-photo policy for their daughter at this time. "No photos, please, only blessings," they wrote, before thanking everyone for their love and support.

Kiara and Sidharth welcome a baby girl

On Wednesday, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, with a joint note on Instagram, accompanied by a folded hands emoji, a heart, and an evil eye. The post has shades of pink, with hearts and stars decorating the background. It read, "Our hearts are full, and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

In February, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news on their Instagram accounts by posting a picture in which they hold a pair of baby socks. They wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, folded hands emojis)."

Kiara made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump.