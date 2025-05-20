The wait is finally over! Yash Raj Films has released the official teaser of War 2 and it has adrenaline-pumping written all over it. Unveiled on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, the teaser has already taken the internet by storm, offering a sneak peek into the high-octane showdown between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in what is being deemed as this year's biggest action spectacle. Ayan Mukerji's War 2 is the sixth offering of YRF Spy Universe and the war this time just got personal.

Jr NTR's Hindi debut

In his Hindi cinema debut, Jr NTR makes a grand entry into War 2, not as meaner-than-thou Hrithik Roshan's sidekick but an equal force pitted against the RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The teaser begins with Jr NTR's power-packed voiceover, calling Kabir "India's best soldier and RAW's best agent." But the wonder is short-lived, transforming into a romancing-of-sorts as he menacingly states "You don't know me, but you'll know me soon."

The teaser gives a glimpse of the film's action-packed drama that includes edgy stunts, high octane explosion and international suspense which includes breathtaking locations across the globe.

And injecting some glamour into the grungy narrative is Kiara Advani, who makes a fleeting appearance in the teaser and is assumed to be playing some sort of romantic interest to Hrithik's Kabir. By being around, she makes it obliquely evident that there is a larger emotional arc churning beneath the high-drama stakes.

"Welcome to Hell": Hrithik's quirky side is being once again seen on his Instagram posts.

Hrithik Roshan went to social media and shared the teaser with a spine-chilling message for his on-screen enemy: "And it STARTS!!! @tarak9999 Can't wait, sir. Get ready, there's no room for sympathy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir." The teaser also reveals that War 2 will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 14, 2025.

War 2 becomes part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe which comprises Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The franchise will also be expanded with Alpha, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

It's slick action and compelling storytelling made the original War (2019), featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, a box office behemoth. It vows to raise the bar even further, with action scenes filmed in six countries — Italy, Spain, Japan, Abu Dhabi, Russia and Mumbai.

Even as speculation is rife about surprise cameos by other YRF spy characters, the makers have been tight-lipped on these aspects. One thing is for sure: War 2 is forming a cinematic storm, as it will bring two of the biggest stars in Indian cinema together in a spy thriller like never before.