All eyes are on Kiara Advani's glamorous look in WAR 2. The film starring her alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and is slated for release on August 14, 2025. Following the action-packed trailer, the first song from the film, Aavan Jaavan, was released last week. Since then, the track has been trending, especially on Instagram reels.

While the peppy, foot-tapping beat has caught attention, it's Kiara's outfits that are stealing the spotlight. Her summery and casual looks have piqued the interest of fashionistas and netizens.

On Tuesday, Kiara dropped a series of BTS photos from the shoot of the song. In her carousel post, the actress is seen flaunting her abs.

Kiara's pre-pregnancy weight has become a talking point ever since she shared the photos on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen taking mirror selfies and showcasing the outfits worn in the song.

In the first photo, Kiara looks stunning in a vibrant yellow co-ord set. The second shows her channelling retro-chic vibes in a blue checkered top paired with bold red shorts. In the third, she embraces boho dreams in pastel hues and floral details, wearing a bralette and a white mini skirt.

The last picture features a groupfie with Ayan, Hrithik, and others, captured during golden hour. The candid shot with Hrithik Roshan and the team is simply unmissable.

However, not everyone was impressed. Several netizens criticized Kiara's wardrobe in the Aavan Jaavan song, calling out her stylist for giving her shady and ordinary outfits. Many felt that, considering Kiara was flaunting her hourglass figure and abs, the styling should have been more refined and classy. Some even commented that she looked too skinny and had lost her charm.

Take a look

A user wrote, "Stomach is photoshopped in all picture, not sure whats the need.."

Another user wrote, "she evidently worked pretty hard on her body and they couldn't even style her well what's up with those garish clothes..."

The third one wrote, "she looks too skinny."