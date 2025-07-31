The first track, Aavan Jaavan, from the Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2, was released on Thursday. Set against the scenic backdrop of Italy, the romantic number features Kiara and Hrithik getting cozy as they explore their on-screen chemistry. The peppy track attempts to showcase a budding romance but leans heavily on liplocks and intimate moments.

While the song aims to sizzle, it's Kiara's sartorial choices, bralettes and beachwear that have become the primary talking point. The visuals show the duo getting intimate in a car, underwater, and while watching the sunset. However, the overexposure and emphasis on Kiara's skin show have not gone down well with many viewers.

Several netizens criticized the makers for sexualizing Kiara's character, pointing out that her styling focuses predominantly on flaunting her upper body. They also noted a lack of genuine chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara, describing it as cold and unconvincing. The repetitive kissing scenes, according to some, feel forced and misplaced in what is supposed to be an action-packed film.

Additionally, many felt that the track itself lacks musical appeal. One user commented that Aavan Jaavan is "not at all soothing to the ears," reflecting the general disappointment surrounding the song's release.

A user wrote, "Chemistry is not chemistrying.."

Another wrote, "I've never seen Kiara have chemistry onscreen with anyone- she always has a meh effect, even with Sidharth.."

The next one wrote, "Waiting for the censor board to chop the biology.."

The fourth one mentioned, "YRF should move on from the beach shack, hot couple dance thingy. We're bored."

The next one said, "A. They have very bhai behen chemistry B. Making HR dance on such tiktokia steps just for a viral reel is a crime. At least make ghungroo standard., C. Idk they have autotuned Arijit's voice way too much or what sometimes lyrics are hardly audible, D. Matlab mazza nhi aya."

War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Aditya Chopra. It releases on August 14th in theaters worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.