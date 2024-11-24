Waqf Board bill among 16 listed for Winter Session of Parliament

The Centre convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju held the meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both Houses of Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 25 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on December 20.

There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26 to commemorate the 'Constitution Day'.

As per reports, the government has listed 16 bills, including an amendment to the Waqf Law and five new ones.

The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya.

The bills pending in the Lok Sabha include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session.

The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Lok Sabha legislative business list for Monday includes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to "move that the Bill further to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move that "the Bill further to amend the Railway Act, 1989, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed."

Seven ministers will lay papers on the table in the Lowe House.

