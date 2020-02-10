Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are the new sensations of B-town, and the duo is now awaiting the release of their new movie 'Love Aaj Kal' which is expected to hit the screens on Valentines Day, February 14. In a recent interview given to a YouTube channel, the duo appeared together, and during the talk, Kartik Aaryan tips to win Sara Ali Khan's heart.

How can someone win Sara Ali Khan's heart?

Kartik Aaryan made these comments when the anchor of Bollywood Hungama asked whether he can share three different tips to woo Sara. Without any hesitation, Kartik Aaryan replied, "He should be a good listener, He should be a good listener, and he should be a good listener."

Later, the interviewer asked Kartik Aaryan about the thing he will tell in thirty seconds to Saif Ali Khan to become his son-in-law. Kartik, in a funny manner, replied that he will just tell ''money, money, money''.

Is Sara Ali Khan dating Kartik Aaryan in real life?

It has been long rumored that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are dating in real life since the day the actress admitted to having a crush on Aaryan during a Koffee with Karan episode. Speculations regarding their alleged romance reached new heights when the duo acted together in Love Aaj Kal.

However, in a recent interview given to Mumbai Mirror, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has never worked with Kartik, and all she has worked with is Veer. It should be noted that Veer is the character Kartik is portraying in Love Aaj Kal.

In an interview with Pinkvilla too, Sara shared similar thoughts, and she made it clear that she has never dated Kartik Aaryan.

"No, I am not dating Kartik. I'm dating him in a film. That's all that matters. Please come and watch us dating for 2.5 hours," said Sara.