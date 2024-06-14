After the first pre-wedding festivity of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in March 2024, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani hosted yet another pre-wedding celebration on the cruise spanning four days, with stops in Italy and the south of France. The event was attended by several Bollywood A-listers, social media influencers and other eminent personalities from across the world.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12. The highly anticipated wedding will be held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with celebrations spanning three days.

Several videos and pictures from the pre-wedding on the cruise have surfaced on social media

Radhika's white and black gown had a touch of love and togetherness.

Radhika Merchant wore a custom gown at the recent pre-wedding gala in Europe, printed with a love letter written by her fiancé, Anant Ambani, when she was just 22.

"He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him," Merchant told Vogue.

"I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids, and say that 'this is what our love was.'"

The black gown with white chiffon, that Merchant wore on the luxury cruise on Day 1 of the four-day event, was designed by London-based designer Robert Wun.

Toga party

For the toga party which was held on the second day of the celebrations. Radhika Merchant wore a "toga" made by designer Grace Ling. The party on the cruise saw banners from the US universities where the couple studied, in an attempt to recreate the time when they met during their college years (New York University and Brown University), according to the Vogue report.

This is the first time the bride-to-be Radhika spoke about celebrations and saw Katy Perry, David Guetta, the Backstreet Boys and Andrea Bocelli performing for the guests.

"It was just the most magical evening. I had goosebumps," Merchant said on the chance to witness legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli's live performance in the Italian town of Portofino.