If you are an avid social media user you must have come across various memes on Monday, and how it's difficult it is for corporations to work on Monday. The social media is abuzz with Monday blues memes.

However, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut isn't quite pleased with netizens cribbing over Monday after weekends.

The BJP MP said that people should normalise an "obsessive work culture" since India is still a developing nation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address to his team at the PMO in Delhi after taking oath, in which he said, "Together we have just one goal - Nation First. Just one intention - 2047 Viksit Bharat. I have said this publically, my each and every moment is for the country. I have also promised the country - 24x7 for 2047."

Kangana Ranaut shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "We need to normalise obsessive work culture and stop with the waiting for the weekends and crib about Mondays memes, that's all western brainwashing we are not a developed nation yet we can't afford to be bored and lazy at all."

Netizens slammed her for normalising an 'obsessive' work culture

A user wrote, "Also we all citizens do not have maids and cooks and all the luxuries like u , so we do need a break in the weekend.."

Another said, "Then why can't she work hard on her acting skills?"

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's statement om working 70 hours

Earlier, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's back in October , 2023 had spoken about work culture and stated that people should work 70 hours a week to boost the country's overall work productivity and economy. his statement also didn't go down well with the youth and he had face ire from netizens.

Murthy said, "India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity...we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. If we want to compete with the fastest-growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. So, therefore, I request that our youngsters must say, 'This is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week."

Kangana Ranaut a BJP candidate defeated Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. The actor won Mandi's seat.

A day after her win, on Thursday, Kangana was hit and abused by a woman CISF constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

As per constable Kulwinder Kaur, who appeared to be upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests, was suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said.