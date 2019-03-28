National Conference (NC) leader Javed Ahmed Rana courted controversy on Wednesday, March 28, when he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Khuda ki kasam, agar mera bas chale, to mai is desh ke pradhanmantri ke khilaf, jitne bhi qatl hue hain Jammu-Kashmir mein aur desh mein, mai isko qatl ke case mein andar thok dunga. (If I had the power, I would have put the Prime Minister in jail for the murders in Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the country.)"

#WATCH National Conference leader, Javed Ahmed Rana, in Poonch: Khuda ki kasam, agar mera bas chale, to mai is desh ke pradhanmantri ke khilaf, jitne bhi qatl hue hain Jammu-Kashmir mein aur desh mein, mai isko qatl ke case mein andar thok dunga. (27.03.19) pic.twitter.com/o5wD5YDCzO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

The NC leader said if he had the power, he would like to put the Prime Minister behind the bars and wanted to frame him on charges of murdering all those who have been killed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in these past five years. Javed Ahmed Rana was speaking at a meeting in Kashmir's Poonch.

Rana also claimed that Prime Minister Modi is a "murder of humanity," while the second "murder", he said, is the media. "The second murderer" is media. If I have the power, then I will send the Prime Minister and the media, who are spreading hatred, behind bars," he told news agency ANI.

No assembly polls in J&K

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held along with the Lok Sabha 2019 elections but political leaders cutting across party lines have increasingly made provocative comments in order to appease the electorate.