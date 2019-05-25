Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) staff, thanked them for their support during his tenure and wished to make the PMO efficient rather than effective.

"In an effective way of working, step by step it is checked that the orders are followed or not. There is always tension (in an effective way of working). I don't want that in such big governance, the PMO is effective. I want it should be efficient. Results accelerate and changes are seen faster with efficiency. I have witnessed this in the last five years with you," he said in his address here to the staffers.

"I thank you for your support. The country and the whole world thinks a Prime Minister is successful but without a team, no good results can be obtained," he said.

Modi in his speech to the team members acknowledged their contribution and said: "In our journey, your families have also played an important role as without their support this was not possible. I want to thank your families for the support."

He said that he came to power to bring a change in the common man's life.

"I get credit for this change. But the credit should go to my dedicated team," he said adding that a PM can only brief about the policies but the PMO works to make them a reality.