A fascinating study conducted by researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark has shed light on the intriguing relationship between visual stimuli and our perception of satiety.

While it is commonly acknowledged that images of food can trigger binge eating, this research unveils a remarkable phenomenon wherein repetitive exposure to the same food image can actually induce a sense of fullness, potentially assisting in controlling overeating.

Through a series of experiments, the researchers discovered that viewing an image more than 30 times can elicit feelings of satiety, prompting individuals to opt for smaller portion sizes.

Interestingly, participants who had been exposed to the repeated image demonstrated a preference for reduced servings when asked about their desired portion size, in contrast to those who had viewed the image a mere three times.

Strange Finding

Tjark Andersen, hailing from the esteemed Department of Food Science at Aarhus, emphasized this intriguing finding recently.

Although it may initially appear peculiar that individuals can experience a sensation of fullness without consuming any food, Andersen elucidates that this phenomenon aligns with our innate cognitive processes. The manner in which we mentally perceive food significantly influences our appetite, thereby contributing to the intriguing connection between visual stimuli and our eating habits.

Delving further into their research, the scholars explored the influence of repetition and image variation on the sense of satiety. To discern whether variability in food images nullifies the feeling of fullness, Andersen and his team orchestrated a series of meticulously crafted online experiments, amassing an impressive cohort of over 1,000 participants who willingly engaged in their digital inquiries.

Experiment with 1,000 participants

Initially, the participants were presented with a singular image featuring delectable orange candy. Subsequently, some individuals were exposed to the image a mere three times, while others encountered it an astounding 30 times.

The remarkable outcome revealed that those who had the privilege of viewing the candy image more frequently experienced a heightened sense of satiety in the aftermath. Andersen's discerning analysis affirmed that the group exposed to a greater number of candy images emerged as the most satiated among the participants.

He noted that the findings could be used as a weight-loss strategy.

"Think if you developed an app based on a Google search. Let's say you wanted pizza. You open the app. Choose pizza -- and it shows a lot of photos of pizza while you imagine eating it. In this way, you could get a sense of satiety and maybe just stop wanting pizza," Andersen said.

Since 1975, the number of overweight people worldwide has tripled. According to the WHO, obesity is one of the biggest health challenges facing humans. And the reason why we become too fat is that we eat too much food and too much unhealthy food and we do not take enough exercise.

