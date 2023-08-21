Undoubtedly, former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the reigning queen of Bollywood and South cinema. Not only has she charmed the audience with her impeccable acting. She is known for her flawless beauty. Her radiant sparkling beautiful eyes further enhance her beauty.

Millions of Ash's fans are smitten by her drop-dead gorgeous beauty and those naturally coloured eyes. No one can guarantee you those beautiful precious eyes unless you plan to wear contact lenses.

However, a renowned BJP MLA recently spoke about getting coloured eyes by eating fish. His remark stirred controversy.

State tribal minister Vijaykumar Gavit during a public event in the Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra talking about getting beautiful eyes like Aishwariya went viral.

"Eat Fish Daily for Beautiful Eyes Like Aishwarya Rai"

"People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you). Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her," the minister is heard saying.

"The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth," added the 68-year-old minister, whose daughter Heena Gavit is BJP's Lok Sabha member.

Netizens and eminent ministers react

Meanwhile, apart from ministers, netizens also slammed BJP MLA for his remarks.

A user commented, "I am a Bengali and still find this comment really really weird."

NCP legislator Amol Mitkari said the minister should focus on issues faced by tribals, instead of making such "frivolous" comments.

While BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, "I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this."