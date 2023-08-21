Bollywood actor Salman Khan surprised his fans on Sunday night when he stepped out of his home in Mumbai in a new hairdo. The actor sported a bald look as he visited a restaurant along with AP Dhillon, and MC Stan among others.

Salman Khan sports a bald look

Just a few days back, Salman was pictured in Mumbai at AP Dhillion's screening and on Sunday he was seen acing his bald look.

The actor looked bald and beautiful in all-black out, his security was behind him as he stepped out of his swanky white car.

This isn't the first time Salman Khan had opted for a bald look. For the unversed, Salman Khan was last seen in a bald look for the movie Tere Naam in the year 2003.

Several pictures and videos of Salman Khan in a bald look have surfaced online

Netizens were of the view that either he is promoting SRK's Jawan along with King Khan or Tere Naam 2 is underway.

A user mentioned, "Something big is coming?"

Another commented, "Is it for Karan and Vishu's film?"

The third user wrote, "We have to appreciate him, despite the head shave he's coming to media without any cap."

The fourth user mentioned, "Hair transplant done."

However, it has been reported by Pinkvilla that Salman Khan has come on board to director Vishnu Vardhan's next film to be produced by Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Production and seemingly his bald look is for the film.

As per Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman's next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months. It's a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan's second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one."

Work front

Salman will next be seen in the film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. The official announcement is awaited. Tiger 3 is part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe.