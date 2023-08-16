It was indeed a dhamakedar weekend for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The film has created history. In merely five days after its release, the film has already entered the Rs 200-crore club. On August 11, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 clashed with Gadar 2. Although fans loved Sunny and Ameesha's chemistry and Sunny's patriotic fervour in Gadar 1, the sequel failed to entertain the masses. However, Sunny Deol's dialogue delivery drew fans to the theatres, also the long weekend played a pivotal role in garnering numbers.

Gadar 2 enters 200 cr club

On 15th August, Gadar 2 claimed the highest collections in the past two decades, a testament to its unwavering popularity and audience appeal, with an astounding footfall of 1.55+ crores patrons in the first 5 days.

The numbers speak volumes, with a staggering net collection of Rs 55.40 crore achieved on Tuesday, contributing to an impressive total net collection of Rs 228.98 crore.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 38.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 42.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 52.00 crore

Monday: Rs 38.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs 57.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 228 crore

Occupancy in theatres

The film is doing unheard numbers across the board, with all the centres – be it multiplexes or single screens – facing capacity issues. The afternoon and evening shows are running at 100 per cent occupancy across the country and we are speaking about 13,000 plus shows at a nationwide level.

Gadar 2 has undoubtedly etched its name in the annals of cinematic history, setting a standard that will be cherished for years to come.

OMG 2 mints Rs 17.10 crore on day 5 with a total of Rs 72.27 crore

Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' was one of the highly anticipated films of this year. On Day 5, August 15, which was Independence Day, the film managed to mint Rs 18.50 crore net in India. Hence, its total box office collection now stands at Rs 73.67 crore.