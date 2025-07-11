It's been over a decade since Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra left India and settled in the US. Over the years, she has established a strong foothold in Hollywood, making headlines not just with her red carpet appearances but also as the face of several high-end jewellery brands. Now married to global sensation Nick Jonas, Priyanka may have achieved international acclaim, but for many Indian fans, she will always be their desi girl at heart.

During the red carpet premiere of her new action-comedy film Heads of State, now streaming on Prime Video and co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, Priyanka participated in a fun "This or That" food challenge. The rapid-fire round had her choosing between international and Indian delicacies.

When asked to pick between empanadas and samosas, she said thoughtfully, "Depends on the mood." For enchiladas vs. chicken tikka masala, she chose "Both." But it was her response to the next question that sparked controversy: when asked to pick between hot dogs and vada pav, Priyanka chose hot dogs.

That one line was enough to send social media into a frenzy. While some netizens took it in good humour, others didn't hold back their disappointment.

Priyanka Chopra trolled for choosing a hot dog over vada pav

A user wrote, "She's not our Desi Girl anymore. She's a Pardesi Girl now.."

The next user mentioned, "Who chooses a hot dog over a vada pav? Absolute blasphemy!.."

And one fan wrote, "Even if I weren't Indian, I would still pick samosa. I mean, have you met a samosa?!"

The viral reel eventually reached Priyanka herself and gave a witty reply to trolls.

Taking to Instagram, she clapped back in style, writing, "Wow bro! Didn't know there was a syllabus for being desi. It's not that serious ."

Apart from fondness for food, Priyanka also made headlines for her sartorial choices. The actor appeared on the cover of Esquire magazine, looking absolutely breathtaking in an all-black pantsuit ensemble. In the bold shoot, she confidently flaunted her bra beneath the blazer.

However, what caught everyone's attention was one of the behind-the-scenes shots shared by Esquire on Instagram, which shows Priyanka's daughter Malti capturing her mom's photos, adding a sweet personal touch to the stunning editorial.

Take a look:

Work Front

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, in the comedy action thriller. Additionally, she is also set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29.