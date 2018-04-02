Wanna One fans rejoice as the South Korean boy band has announced the world tour locations. The boy band will be traveling to 13 cities in 10 countries as a part of their first solo concert.

The 11-member boy band announced the news on their Facebook and Instagram pages, April 2. The dates of the first world tour "One: The World" are not yet revealed, but the band has mentioned the names of the 13 cities they will be visiting.

The social media post reads: "Wanna One World Tour Wanna One's First World Tour on the ultimate scale! Not only in Seoul but also from Americas to Southeast Asia, Wanna One's World Tour".

They will be traveling to South Korea's Seoul, USA's San Jose, Dallas, Chicago, and Atlanta, Indonesia's Jakarta, Singapore, Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, China's Hong Kong, Thailand's Bangkok, Philippines' Manila, Australia's Melbourne and Taiwan's Taipei.

Fans commented on the Facebook and Instagram pages, saying that they are excited about the world tour, but a few of them are disappointed because their cities are not on the list.

"I'm really starting to think Canada doesn't exist on the world map... But anyway really hope that I can make it to San Jose," user Huyền Ngọc commented on Facebook.

"USA isn't the only american country who loves Wanna One. South America are Wannable too! I'm from Peru but even if you'd never come here, please come to our side of the map too!" user Vesania Licantropia commented.

"Dude MELBOURNE BUT NOT SYDNEY?! WHY," user Emily Zhao commented.

"WHY NOT VIETNAM????? HẢ????????? I WANT TO SEE THEM PLEASE TAKE A CONCERT IN VIETNAM V-WANNABLE LOVE WANNA ONE SO MUCHHHHHHHHHH," user Nguyễn Ánh Thùy Chang said.

"Why cant you guys come to NYC? There are so many fans out here who want to see Wanna One?" user Lilette Win said.