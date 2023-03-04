It is yet another interesting weekend for OTT buffs. One of the most-awaited releases is the Malayalam movie Alone, which stars Mohanlal as Kalidas, who gets stranded alone in an apartment building during the virus outbreak. He is the only character appearing in the film which also features Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and others in voice roles as supporting cast. Then we have Chiranjeevi's mass action thriller Waltair Veerayya, Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar and the most-hyped historic web series Taj: Divided by blood. Happt binge watching!

Waltair Veerayya

When: February 28, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Telugu

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj

Plot: Desperate to nab a wanted criminal on the run, a cop turns to the formidable Waltair Veerayya, a fisherman with a notorious streak, for help.

Gulmohar

When: March 3, 2023

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran

Plot: A touching family drama centred around the Batras who are on a journey to explore the meaning of family and home.

Alone

When: March 3, 2023

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Mohanlal

Plot: During the pandemic, Kalidasan gets stranded in his newly rented flat which turns out to be haunted. How will he cope with this eerie and mysterious lockdown?

Thalaikoothaal

When: March 3, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Tamil

Cast: Samuthirakani, Kathir, and Vasundhara

Plot: A traditional euthanasia ritual sets the backdrop for this generational family drama set in the rural village in Tamil Nadu.

Taj: Divided by blood

When: March 3

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Naseruddin Shah, Dharamendra, Aditi Rao

Plot: In his quest to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy, Emperor Akbar sparks a war among his sons. What follows is a terrifying battle for power, filled with politics, betrayals, and bloodshed.