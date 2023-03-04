It is yet another interesting weekend for OTT buffs. One of the most-awaited releases is the Malayalam movie Alone, which stars Mohanlal as Kalidas, who gets stranded alone in an apartment building during the virus outbreak. He is the only character appearing in the film which also features Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and others in voice roles as supporting cast. Then we have Chiranjeevi's mass action thriller Waltair Veerayya, Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar and the most-hyped historic web series Taj: Divided by blood. Happt binge watching!
Waltair Veerayya
When: February 28, 2023
Where: Netflix
Language: Telugu
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj
Plot: Desperate to nab a wanted criminal on the run, a cop turns to the formidable Waltair Veerayya, a fisherman with a notorious streak, for help.
Gulmohar
When: March 3, 2023
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran
Plot: A touching family drama centred around the Batras who are on a journey to explore the meaning of family and home.
Alone
When: March 3, 2023
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Mohanlal
Plot: During the pandemic, Kalidasan gets stranded in his newly rented flat which turns out to be haunted. How will he cope with this eerie and mysterious lockdown?
Thalaikoothaal
When: March 3, 2023
Where: Netflix
Language: Tamil
Cast: Samuthirakani, Kathir, and Vasundhara
Plot: A traditional euthanasia ritual sets the backdrop for this generational family drama set in the rural village in Tamil Nadu.
Taj: Divided by blood
When: March 3
Where: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Cast: Naseruddin Shah, Dharamendra, Aditi Rao
Plot: In his quest to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy, Emperor Akbar sparks a war among his sons. What follows is a terrifying battle for power, filled with politics, betrayals, and bloodshed.