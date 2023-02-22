Get ready for all the exciting actions in the world of OTT this week. A tons of interesting series and films are making its streaming debut this week. From Vijay's action thriller Varisu to Balakrishna's entertainer Veera Simha Reddy to Mammootty's comedy drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, it is indeed an exciting week. Let's take a look at all the exciting releases.

Varisu

When: February 22

Where: Prime Video

Language: Tamil/Telugu

Cast: Vijay, Rashmika Madanna, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu

Plot: Vijay, the prodigal son of business tycoon Rajendran agrees to take over the reins of the business, much to the chagrin of his brothers. But can Vijay prove himself to be a worthy varisu (heir) and also reunite his now-broken family?

Veera Simha Reddy

When: February 23

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Cast: Balakrishna,

Plot: The reunion of Jai and his long-lost influential father Veera gets chaotic when the latter's past returns to haunt him.

Kranti

When: February 23

Where: Prime Video

Language: Kannada

Cast: Darshan, Rachitha Ram, Dr V Ravichandran, Sumalatha, B Suresha, Sadhu Kokila

Plot: After twenty years, business tycoon Kranti Rayanna (Darshan) returns to his hometown to attend his school's centenary celebration. When he finds out that a group of gangsters are plotting to demolish the government school, he steps in to protect them.

Michael

When: February 24

Where: Aha

Language: Telugu

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Menon and Vijay Sethupati in a guest role

Plot: Taking place in the early 1990s, Michael is set on the landscapes of Mumbai and Delhi, showcasing the life of a Gangster, whose life gets intertwined in the webs of the Gangster world and love.

Thankam

When: February 20

Where: Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali

Plot: Muthu and Kannan are Gold Agents from Thrissur, the Gold Capital of India. The movie portrays their travel to Mumbai to distribute gold and the following mishaps they face on their journey.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

When: February 23

Where: Netflix

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian and Ashokan

Plot: While riding a bus through a quiet village, an irritable James wakes up from a nap and transforms into Sundaram, a man who went missing two years ago.

Puli Meka

When: February 24

Where: Zee5

Language: Telugu

Cast: Aadhi Sai Kumar, Lavanya Tripathi, Suman

Plot: A female cop, with the help of a forensic expert, arrests a serial killer accused of killing police officers. However, when the murders continue, they race against time to find the real culprit.

Iru Dhuruvam S2

When: February 24

Where: SonyLIV

Language: Tamil

Cast: Nandaa, Prasanna

Plot: Victor must race against time to stop the killing spree unleashed against the police force! How many will he have to lose to get to the truth?

Pot Luck 2

When: February 24

Where: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Cast: Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey

Plot: Persuaded by the family patriarch, the Shastris come together for weekly Potluck meals, albeit reluctantly. Set in upper-middle-class Mumbai, each episode is a comical potpourri of opinions, conflicts, dilemmas and unsaid assumptions as the Shastris try hard to believe, "the family that eats together, stays together." But do they?