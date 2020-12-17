Major powers such as the United States, Russia and China excel in spying with their surveillance satellites capable of capturing images on the ground, so accuratelt that they can monitor any military movements or activities. But so far, none of them could penetrate the walls to capture images on grounds, or take snaps of building interiors.

Capella Space's peeping satellite

However, a new satellite launched by a company called Capella Space is capable of taking clear radar images anywhere in the world, with incredible resolution, inside the building interiors and penetrating the walls or roofs.

The satellite named Capella 2 can take crystal clear pictures during night or day, rain or shine.

"It turns out that half of the world is in the nighttime, and half of the world, on average, is cloudy. When you combine those two together, about 75 percent of Earth, at any given time, is going to be cloudy, night time, or it's going to be both. It's invisible to you, and that portion is moving around," Payam Banazadeh, a former system engineer at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the CEO of Capella Space told Futurism.



How Capella can capture crystal clear images in dark?



Instead of optical imaging to capture pictures on earth like other satellites, Capella uses synthetic aperture radar or SAR, and it helps to peer right through the cloud cover, and even in total darkness.

The synthetic aperture radar works very similar to echolocation, a technique used by dolphins and bats to navigate. The Capella satellite beams down powerful radio signals towards its target and this signal later bounces back to orbit.

As the satellite is capturing its own signal rather than capturing light, these signals may sometimes penetrate through buildings and could result in peering at interiors like an X-ray.

A threat to privacy?

On Wednesday, Space Capella made an unexpected move, as the company launched a new platform that will allow governmental or private customers to request images of anything in the world. The company also revealed that they are launching six similar satellites next year.

Space Capella's project to take images like this has already raised privacy concerns. But Banazadeh insists that these satellites could help scientists and governmental agencies to monitor the planet with precision.