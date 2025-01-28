Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence on Thursday, January 16. The incident occurred when an intruder, attempting to rob the house, attacked Saif and his maid.

The intruder stabbed Saif multiple times. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries. According to doctors at Lilavati, a 2.5-inch piece of the knife lodged near his spine was removed during the procedure. Additionally, the surgeons performed plastic surgery as part of his treatment.

Saif remained in the hospital for about five days to recuperate. Last week, on Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan was discharged. The actor, upon leaving the hospital, walked upright with a smile and waved at fans and the media. Several videos and pictures of Saif walking comfortably despite his injuries went viral.

By Sunday, Saif was spotted without the bandage on his hand, which raised questions among netizens about the speed of his recovery. Many took to social media to express curiosity about how he appeared fine so soon after undergoing surgeries. Fans questioned the severity of his injuries, particularly as one of the stab wounds was near his back.

Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, hit back at the trolls

Saba shared a video featuring cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, who explained how recovery after surgeries isn't always as prolonged as people might assume. The doctor clarified, "People who've had cardiac bypass surgeries climb stairs on the 3rd or 4th day. Recovery is not as delayed as some might think. Educate yourselves." Saba urged her followers to read the post.

About the attacker

Meanwhile, reports revealed that the assailant was identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national who had changed his name to Vijay. However, conflicting evidence has surfaced regarding the attacker's identity.

The accused's fingerprints reportedly do not match records, adding complexity to the investigation. Speaking to the media, Sandeep D. Sherkhane, the accused's lawyer, claimed that facial recognition analysis indicates discrepancies in identity. Sherkhane noted that the attacker's forehead, jawline, nose structure, and skin tone differ from CCTV images. He presented a report by Brilliance Forensic Investigation Pvt. Ltd., which analyzed and compared facial features in detail.

Mumbai Police held a press conference on Tuesday to address the ongoing investigation. Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya and DCP Dixit Gedam stated that the investigation is progressing in the right direction.

They clarified, "No fingerprint report has come yet. Regarding the claims made by the accused's father, we cannot comment on that. However, we have sufficient evidence against the accused who has been arrested."

When asked about the possibility of other suspects, DCP Dixit Gedam stated, "There are no other accused, but individuals who had contact with the suspect are being questioned." On the issue of facial recognition, the police acknowledged that it is being explored as part of the investigation.

Who complained?

Regarding the complaint, police officials revealed that Saif Ali Khan arrived at the hospital at 2:40 AM on January 16, as recorded by CCTV footage. Interestingly, the police complaint was not filed by Saif or his family but by the hospital.

Mumbai Police have intensified their efforts to uncover the full scope of the incident. On Monday, officials detained a woman from the Nadia district of West Bengal for questioning. Police sources revealed that her identity was linked to the SIM card used by Mohammad Shariful Islam, which played a critical role in tracking him down.