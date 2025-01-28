Akshay Kumar's Sky Force nears Rs 100 cr, Ramayana earns Rs 2.5 cr; Ranbir-Deepika's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ranks 3rd in Re-Release Earnings

The week gone by saw the release of Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The movie received mixed responses from fans and netizens.

After a stable box-office run, Akshay Kumar's film experienced its first drop on Monday. The film had earned over Rs 60 crore in its opening weekend, and on Monday, it added ₹6.25 crore to the total, inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark.

According to figures from Sacnilk, Sky Force registered a steep drop of 77% in collections. On Monday, it earned Rs 6.25 crore as opposed to Rs 28 crore on Sunday.

Skyforce breakdown

On day 1 [1st Friday] the film collected Rs 12.25 Cr, on day 2 [1st Saturday] it collected Rs 22 Cr, on day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 28 Cr, on day 4 it collected Rs 6.25 Cr.

Sky Force's total domestic nett collection stands at Rs 68.50 crore after four days.

The film has also done fairly well overseas, earning $800K in its opening weekend. With an estimated Rs 90 crore worldwide in its first four days. By this week, Akshay Kumar's film Skyforce will touch Rs 100 crore.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama mints Rs 3

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, which clashed with Sky Force, added Rs 40 lakh to its box-office tally. The total collection of the 1993 iconic animated film stands at Rs 2.5 crore after four days. The movie currently holds the second spot at the box office. Meanwhile, the 3-day India Gross Collection Rs 2.80 Cr.

Apart from these two films, Emergency, Pushpa 2, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, have also done reasonable business at the box office. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer earned Rs 20 lakh on its second Monday, while the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, added Rs 10 lakh to its total on its 54th day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. become the third biggest re-release since 2000, stood at Rs 5 lakh on its fourth Monday.

On its opening day, the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani earned 1.90 crores, marking the second-highest opening for a re-released film in India. As the demand surged, additional screenings were scheduled throughout the weekend, pushing its opening weekend earnings to Rs 6 crore. By the end of its first week, the film had amassed Rs 13 crore.