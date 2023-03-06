'Walk for Health' to promote physical, mental wellbeing.

Ahead of International Women's Day, the Union health ministry on Sunday organised a mega walkathon event 'Walk for Health' at district headquarters across the country to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

On the same pattern, a similar event was held in the national capital city this morning. The 'Walk for Health' started from Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and passed through India Gate to reach Nirman Bhawan.

The event was held under the theme of 'Healthy Women Healthy India'. As per reports, the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are accounting for more than 63 per cent of deaths in the country and are strongly associated with major behaviour risk factors. Physical inactivity is one of the major risk factors for development of NCDs.

Joint Secretary (health) Vishal Chauhan, other senior officials of the Ministry, Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Central Government hospitals like Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College participated in the Walkathon.

Over 500 people who participated in the event pledged to adopt healthy and active living to prevent and control lifestyle health related problems such as hypertension, diabetes, mental illness and cancer.

(With inputs from IANS)