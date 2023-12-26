Salman Khan's brother actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Sshura Khan on December 24, Sunday. In the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding ceremony was attended was Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita, Ahil, Ayat and Helen among others.

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan get married

The wedding took place at Arpita Khan's residence. Arbaaz Khan dropped wedding pictures on his social media profile on Christmas Eve.

He wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

On Monday night, the actor shared some more photos from the ceremony on his Instagram post and he captioned it, "It's you. It's me. It's us."

The pictures from the Nikah ceremony of Arbaaz where his family is seated beside him. One of the clicks features the couple along with Salman, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri. In another click, Arhaan can be seen posing with his dad.

As soon as the pictures of Arbaaz's Nikah ceremony went viral, netizens saw Salman Khan sitting with his brother and members of his family. Fans expressed on social media that its time they want to see Salman Khan married soon.

Netizens react

A user mentioned, "Real life Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rahul gets married twice, but Aman doesn't get married in the movie..."

Another mentioned, "Waiting for Salman Khan to get married.."

The third user wrote, "When will Salman Khan get married.."

The fourth user said, " No idea, when will bhai get married.."

Fans have always been waiting and wanting Bhaijaan of Bollywood to get married. During press conferences whenever Salman is asked about his marriage, he dodges the questionnaire and gives a witty reply.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan danced at Arbaaz Khan's second wedding. He grooved to his songs. Arhaan Khan sang for his father and the doting father was seen capturing the moment.

About Arbaaz Khan's martial life

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan have been in a relationship for a while now. They met on the sets of his upcoming film, 'Patna Shukla'. While Arbaaz is an actor, Shura is a make-up artist.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz co-parent their son Arhaan, who recently moved to the US for higher studies. Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years now. Arbaaz was previously in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani.