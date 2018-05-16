The news of the arrival of Reliance Jio's high-speed fiber broadband has put competitors on an edge. And, home and small business users already have plenty of attractive options at their disposal. While Airtel, ACT Fibernet and other big players have revisited some of their plans to set a new benchmark for Jio, smaller local ISPs are also making an irresistible offer.

The last we heard about Reliance Jio earlier was when the telco reportedly started rolling out JioFiber FTTH broadband with 1.1TB free data at 100Mbps speeds. Jio's offering challenges the existing plans from incumbents, but there's still time as JioFiber is still not commercially rolled out across India.

If you cannot wait for JioFiber's ultra-cheap FTTH plans to roll out, here are the top 3 viable alternatives that can easily fill the void until Jio launches its services.

Ortel Communications

Ortel Communications has multiple plans starting at Rs 99 to as high as Rs 1,899. The highest monthly rental plan is particularly of interest as it offers 100Mbps without any FUP limit. As interesting as the plan sounds, Ortel's services are limited to certain parts of India, and are avilable in Odisha, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Raipur, Vizag, Bhilai, Rayagada, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, and Ongole. Customers might find different plans in different cities.

Spectra

Spectra is another local ISP that has a strong presence in the FTTH broadband category. The telco offers 100Mbps broadband plans in major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and rest. Unlimited 100Mbps plans start at Rs 1,249 per month and go up to Rs 1,849 depending on your choice of FUP limit.

If that's not enough, there's a 1Gbps service currently available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida that will give users access to incredibly fast download and uploads.

Pioneer Elabs

Pioneer Elabs is not widely popular across India, but it is a suitable alternative to JioFiber and every other high-speed fiber broadband services in India like ACT Fibernet and Airtel V-Fiber in Hyderabad.

The ISP has various plans but the 100Mbps broadband plan at Rs 1,299 is worth checking out. If customers require a higher FUP limit, Pioneer Elabs offers 750GB limit and 4Mbps post that for a monthly rental of Rs 2,000.

It's worth mentioning that these three Jio rivals are limited in terms of their coverage across India. When Reliance Jio launches its FTTH broadband, it is going to be pan-India and with compelling tariffs.