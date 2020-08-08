Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has expressed his excitement ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to be played in the UAE this year.

The cash-rich league was initially set to be played from March till May but due to coronavirus pandemic, the tournament had to be postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Yuzvendra Chahal ready for new IPL season

The Indian cricket board recently announced the dates for IPL 2020, which will be played between September 17 to November 10 and Chahal expressed his happiness regarding the same.

The leg-spinner on Friday shared a photo on his Twitter handle in which he is seen celebrating with skipper Virat Kohli after taking a wicket and his post read: "The wait is over. Let's roar. #IPL 2020."

Earlier, Kohli-led RCB side was tipped to win their maiden IPL title in the UAE by former Australia spinner Brad Hogg.

"They (RCB) will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper but they have never been able to go out and get the job done," Hogg said in video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Now, with the inclusion of (Aaron) Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate the powerplay overs...get some quick runs and relieve the pressure off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle-order.

"Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament," he added.