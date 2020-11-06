Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS member Suga underwent shoulder surgery on November 3 and is taking some time off from BTS's promo activities to recover from the repair to his torn shoulder labrum. Yoong will also miss out on the most of the promo tour for the brand's new album BE.

"Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully, and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician's advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery," official agency statement read.

Suga's health issues

Yoong had been suffering from shoulder-related health issues for sometime now. It got worse after an accident in 2012 before his debut and he was diagnosed with dislocated shoulder in 2019 with "posterior labral tear of his left shoulder." He tried various treatment options to continue his normal activities. But he suffered from various symptoms such as the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain.

Since none of the treatment options worked, Yoongi finally went for a surgery. 'Following the surgery, Suga will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery. Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered. It may be difficult for Suga to meet his long-awaited fans for some time, including for the upcoming BTS "BE" album promotional activities," the agency further added.

Suga ARMY showers love

Soon after the announcement was made about the K-pop star's surgery, fans quickly started pouring their messages of love, support and well wishes. Suga also shared a message for the fans, saying: "Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while please wait for me to come back to you."

Fans are naturally devastated and have shared their emotions on Twitter. Soon after, #GetWellSoonYoongi started trending on Twitter and it is currently on the number 1 spot on global trends.

