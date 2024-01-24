Kangana Ranaut is unabashed, and unapologetic and never minces her words. The OG Queen of Bollywood is known for her stellar screen presence and acting prowess. Kangana is gearing up for her next release Emergency, the release date of which was dropped on Tuesday by the makers.

Being highly opinionated and vocal over news and current affairs. The actor was in Ayodhya for the consecrated ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The actor shared pictures and videos from the divine darshan. She also shared selfies with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti. However, a picture of her posing with Nishant Pitti at various locations in Ayodhya grabbed attention.

Netizens are of the view that Kangana is dating EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti.

As soon as the pictures of her posing with Nishant at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir temple went viral, netizens flocked to social media and were of the view that Kangana had found love and was dating EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti.

A post on Reddit also had a series of comments and the Redditors couldn't contain their excitement and were over the moon upon seeing love blooming in queen Kangana's life.

Take a look

I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time: Kangana Ranaut sets the record straight

And it seems like, the fan's happiness was short-lived. On Wednesday, Kangana reacted to a news article about the same and requested the media to not link her 'to a new man every day'. She said that she wasn't dating Nishant but 'someone else'.

Kangana didn't reveal who she is dating and announced that she will let her fans know who is her 'dream man' when the time is right.

Sharing the screenshot of the news on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "My humble request to the media, please don't spread misinformation, Nishant Pitti is happily married and I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time. Please don't embarrass us, it is not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this."

Reports of Kangana dating a foreigner grabbed headlines

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut was seen with a mystery man outside a salon in Mumbai, wherein she was seen holding his hands which led to dating rumours. At that time, Kangana clarified that he is her hairdresser and she is not dating him.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she mentioned, "I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hang out with outside a salon. The whole filmy/Bollywood media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possibilities, not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times, simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years."

Well, only time will tell who is Queen Kangana's King.

Work Front

Kangana will soon start promoting her upcoming period film Emergency. In the film, she is essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is set to hit the cinema hall in June 2024.